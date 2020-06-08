Man accused in stabbing death of Kakaako homeless man, 52, makes court appearance

A 40-year-old man accused in the stabbing death of a 52-year-old homeless man in Kakaako made his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Eric P. Butler appeared before Judge Alvin Nishimura via video conferencing from the courthouse cellblock on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Keith B.M.M. Koga.

He remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.

Police said two men were involved in a physical altercation at the 600 block of Keawe St. shortly before 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim.

Police said the victim later identified as Koga sustained multiple stab wounds to the front and back of his torso as well as wounds to his extremities.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the suspect later identified as Butler at 655 Halekauwila St. on suspicion of murder.