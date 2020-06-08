Punchbowl cemetery resuming military honors interments

Punchbowl cemetery said it is resuming committal services Tuesday for families who in recent months couldn’t have a full military burial due to the novel coronavirus.

“We are pleased to resume committal services and military funeral honors at Punchbowl,” Jim Horton, director of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, said in a release.

Punchbowl has remained open for interments and visitation throughout the pandemic, but as a matter of health and safety, the cemetery began postponing committal services and military funeral honors on March 23.

Families with interments scheduled on or after Tuesday will be offered the option of a committal service at the time of interment. Military funeral honors customarily provided by the Department of Defense will be subject to local availability.

Punchbowl continues to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“In doing so, we will limit the number of individuals attending committal services to 10 or less and require all attendees to practice physical distancing between individuals who are not from the same household,” the cemetery said.

Families can still choose an interment without a service and opt for a memorial service later when all restrictions have been lifted.

For more information, visit the National Cemetery Administration website or contact Punchbowl staff at 808-532-3720. To make burial arrangements or schedule a memorial service at Punchbowl or any VA national cemetery, contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117.