comscore Hawaii National Bank opens all branches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hawaii National Bank opens all branches

  • Today

Hawaii National Bank said today that regular business hours will resume Wednesday at all of its 13 branches throughout Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island.

One of its branches was temporarily closed March 25 and three others were closed on April 1.

Bank locations and hours can be found here, along with an updated page that includes information about safety measures.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
First Hawaii resident charged with violating traveler quarantine
Looking Back

Scroll Up