Hawaii National Bank opens all branches

Hawaii National Bank said today that regular business hours will resume Wednesday at all of its 13 branches throughout Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island.
One of its branches was temporarily closed March 25 and three others were closed on April 1.
Bank locations and hours can be found here, along with an updated page that includes information about safety measures.
