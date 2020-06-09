Trades strengthening across Hawaiian islands on Wednesday

Tradewinds are expected to ramp up even more and become fairly strong in the isles from Wednesday through Friday, forecasters said, then ease slightly this weekend.

The National Weather Service does not expect much rainfall but says clouds and showers will favor the windward side, and that afternoon and evening showers can be expected over Hawaii island’s Kona slopes.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with scattered afternoon showers and highs from 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with lows from 68 to 73. East winds of 15 to 20 mph during the day will ramp up to 25 mph tonight.

On the surf front, a series of small, southerly swells are expected this week and into the weekend. But surf will remain 2 to 4 feet along south shores through Wednesday.

Easterly tradewinds will continue to produce choppy surf along east shores, where surf at 2 to 4 feet today will rise to 3 to 5 feet Wednesday.

Surf along west shores will remain 2 feet or less through Wednesday. Surf along north shores will also be 2 feet or less today, and 1 to 3 feet on Wednesday.

Two record high matches were set on Monday. A high of 87 in Hilo tied with the previous record set in 1977. A high of 91 at Kahului tied the previous record set in 2019.

Last Thursday, a high of 91 at Kahului matched the old record set in 2019, as well.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island, remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.