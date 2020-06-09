The Electric Kitchen: Prepare pantry for hurricane season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, oh my! These are just a few items you’ll need during hurricane season, which runs through November. Evaluate what’s in your cupboard and prepare a 14-day supply of water and nonperishable food for each individual in the household. Mark the expiration dates on canned goods and stock up on some newer items.

Familiarize yourself with essential planning by downloading a copy of Hawaiian Electric’s “Handbook for Emergency Preparedness” and our newest “Quick Tips and Checklist” online at hawaiianelectric.com/prepare. You’ll find a wealth of information, including electrical safety and food and water safety. For a printed copy of the booklet, visit an Oahu City Mill store or call 543-7511 to receive one in the mail.

These delicious recipes using canned goods that don’t require cooking are compliments of our partners at the city’s Department of Emergency Management.

SALMON AND BEAN SALSA

1 (6-ounce) can salmon (or substitute canned tuna in oil)

1 (15-ounce) can beans (such as garbanzo, cannellini or kidney)

1 small onion, diced

1 clove garlic, grated

Lemon juice, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 ounces corn tortilla chips (any flavor)

In a large bowl, combine salmon, beans, onion and garlic; add lemon juice, salt and pepper. Serve with tortilla chips. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (with 1 ounce chips per serving): 550 calories, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 900 mg sodium, 68 g carbohydrate, 15 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 37 g protein.

CHUNKY GAZPACHO

1 (46-ounce) can V8 vegetable juice, chilled

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can Italian stewed tomatoes

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 medium cucumber, chopped

1/2 cup Italian salad dressing

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley or 1 tablespoon dried

4 to 6 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 (4-ounce) cans cooked shrimp, chopped (optional)

Fresh basil for topping (optional)

In a large bowl, combine first 11 ingredients. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Garnish with optional shrimp and basil. Serves 10.

Note: If refrigeration is not available, soup may be eaten at room temperature.

Approximate nutritional information, per cup (not including shrimp): 90 calories, 2.5 g fat, no saturated fat or cholesterol, 800 mg sodium, 14 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 2 g protein.

SUMMER ROLLS WITH PEANUT SAUCE

3 cups baby spinach leaves or shredded lettuce

1 cup finely shredded purple cabbage

1 cup finely shredded carrot or thinly sliced beets

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 (5-ounce) can tuna in water, drained

8 (8-1/2-inch) round rice paper wrappers (available in Asian section of supermarkets)

>> Sauce:

1/2 cup peanut butter or almond butter (smooth or chunky)

1/2 tablespoon shoyu

3 tablespoons maple syrup or brown sugar

1/2 medium lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

Combine sauce ingredients in a small bowl; set aside.

Fill a medium frying pan with hot tap water. Completely submerge one wrapper in water until soft and pliable. Remove wrapper and place on a clean kitchen towel.

Layer a small amount of each vegetable in center of wrapper. Top with tuna. Fold in ends of wrapper and roll tightly. Keep covered with a damp paper towel. Repeat process with remaining wrappers.

Slice rolls in half and wrap tightly in plastic wrap to hold together and so they don’t dry out. Serve with peanut sauce. Makes 8 rolls.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 190 calories, 9 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 250 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 11 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.