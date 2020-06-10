Firefighters and Coast Guard search for missing diver off North Kohala

Hawaii island firefighters resumed a search today for a missing diver off North Kohala.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Malcolm Davis was spearfishing with seven friends in waters off Mahukona Beach Park Tuesday morning when they became separated.

After they searched for him to no avail, they returned to their car and drove inland to an area with cell phone reception and called 911.

Firefighters responded to the area shortly after 11:15 a.m. with personal watercraft, a rescue boat and helicopter.

The Coast Guard also assisted and launched its HC-130 plane, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and Cutter Oliver Berry.

Firefighters suspended its search at dusk while the Coast Guard continued its search throughout the night.

Davis was last seen wearing white board shorts and black fins.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstander Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Shaw said, “He is reportedly a good swimmer. We request waterway users in the area keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and report any information to us at 808-842-2600.”