Man shot at wife and assaulted her in front of their child in Nanakuli, police say

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly shot at his 34-year-old wife in Nanakuli.

Police said the suspect physically assaulted the victim, causing bodily pain and injury at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police added that the suspect then shot at the victim with a rifle, resulting in small lacerations from flying shrapnel or debris.

He then allegedly physically assaulted her in front of their child.

Police arrested the suspect on Akowai Road on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangering, abuse of a family or household member in the presence of a minor younger than 14 years and firearm-related offenses.