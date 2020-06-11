Fire destroys storage building on Molokai

A storage building behind a residence in Kalua Koi, Molokai, was destroyed Wednesday afternoon, the Maui Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were alerted about the fire just before 2:30 p.m., and they extinguished it around 4 p.m., according to the MFD report.

There were no injuries from the fire, and nobody was living inside. However, MFD reported the storage building a “total loss” from the fire.