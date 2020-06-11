Kaiser Permanente Hawaii easing visitor restrictions at Moanalua Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii said today it is easing visitor restrictions at Moanalua Medical Center and will now allow patients to have one visitor each day.

“It’s been difficult for patients and families separated by the COVID-19 safety precautions,” said Linda Puu, RN, vice president of quality, safety and care experience at Kaiser. “We’re pleased to be able to allow families to see their loved ones again, and we know that they will want to help us keep everyone safe by following our new visitor guidelines.”

Each admitted patient will be allowed one visitor per day. Patients undergoing outpatient surgery will be allowed one companion who may remain only in the dedicated waiting area provided.

All visitors and caregivers must wear a mask while in the facility and limit their movement to a direct path to and from their loved one’s destinations. They also must sanitize their hands before entering patient care areas.

Hospital visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and children under the age of 14 are not allowed in the hospital.

For outpatient clinics, only one essential caregiver may accompany a patient. Examples of this could include the parent of a minor or person assisting a loved one who has cognitive or physical disabilities, or language needs requiring assistance.

To help protect the well-being of everyone at Kaiser facilities, all visitors will have their temperature checked as they enter the building. Anyone with cough, fever, or any other symptoms of illness will not be allowed to visit patients.