Section of Waimanalo street closed due to traffic investigation

Police have closed a section of Waikupanaha Street in Waimanalo due to a traffic investigation.
The closure is between Mahailua and Kakaina Streets and took effect shortly before 4 a.m.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
