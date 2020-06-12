Mostly sunny, breezy weather ahead for weekend

A breezy weekend lies ahead, with the stronger trades expected to gradually ease today in Hawaii, according to forecasters.

Moderate to locally breezy trades across the isles are expected to hold into early next week.

The National Weather Service said a slow, downward trend in trades is expected to the moderate level, bringing showers to windward and mauka areas. Showers are also expected to flare over the leeward side of Hawaii island every afternoon.

Today’s forecast for Honolulu is mostly sunny and breezy, with scattered showers and highs from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Trades today remain at 15 to 25 mph, with local gusts up to 40 mph. Lows tonight are from 69 to 74 degrees.

Surf heading into the weekend is expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores. Surf along south and west shores will remain 2 to 4 feet today through Saturday.

Surf along north shores will be 1 to 3 feet today through Saturday. Surf along east shores will be 4 to 6 feet today through Saturday.

Forecasters say the typical June tradewind rainfall pattern is expected to continue.

A small craft advisory has been issued for Kauai’s leeward, northwest and windward waters, Kauai Channel, and Oahu’s windward and leeward waters, effective through 6 p.m. today.