Multiple eastbound lanes of Nimitz Highway closed due to overturned truck

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:24 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A truck was overturned on the median area near the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Elliott St.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A truck was overturned on the median area near the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Elliott St.

UPDATES

Honolulu Police Department dispatch got a call at 2:10 p.m. about an overturned truck at Nimitz Highway and Elliott Street near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Honolulu Fire Department sent out five units. The Police Vehicular Homicide Section, which usually investigates critical or fatal cases, is responding. The truck belongs to Hala Toa Mui Contractors.

Per HPD, the two far-right lanes on the H-1 Freeway eastbound prior to the Airport Off Ramp are closed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Multiple lanes of Nimitz Highway eastbound near Valkenburgh Street are closed due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD tweeted an alert at 2:36 p.m.

This post will be updated.

