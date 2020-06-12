Xterra’s Hawaii events canceled due to COVID-19

The Xterra World Championship and the Xterra Trail Run World Championship half-marathon for this year have been canceled due to COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

The 25th World Championship was to have been held Nov. 8 and 13 on Maui while the 13th annual Trail Run Championship had been scheduled for Dec. 6 on Oahu.

Registered athletes will be offered a choice of 100% refund of their entry fee and any merchandise deferral for the same event in 2021, if available, or the opportunity to donate to the host venue’s local food bank, Xterra said.