Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources officers respond to reports of illegal outdoor party at Kaneohe Sandbar

Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement reported another big party over the weekend that violated the COVID-19 emergency rules, boating rules, liquor and permitting laws.

DLNR warned a group of partygoers at Kaneohe Sandbar this weekend following reports of an illegal outdoor party being promoted on social media.

Hawaii on Friday recorded a spike in coronavirus cases with 15 new infections, the highest number since mid-April, as state health experts urged the public to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks to flatten the curve of infections.

Hawaii’s statewide total increased to 706 Friday as cases have been climbing since the state reopened some businesses such as hair salons and restaurants for dining services. Gov. David Ige warned that more cases are expected as the state gets closer to reopening travel to the islands.

In a statement, DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said the actions of the partygoers were irresponsible and potentially dangerous.

“Encouraging others to gather in a party like atmosphere, at a place that is limited in space, does not help the situation,” Redulla said. “It causes us to divert enforcement resources to monitor situations like these. No one should be promoting these types of activities or parties.”

This was not the first illegal party reported since the coronavirus rules went into effect.

Just over the Memorial Day weekend at Waimea Bay Beach Park and Kaena Point State Park, the Honolulu Liquor Commission and law enforcement agencies investigated two businesses that may have profited from massive illegal parties. More than 200 partygoers attended the Kaena Point gathering, and many were off-duty military personnel, DLNR said.

To report illegal outdoor parties, call DLNR Enforcement at 643-DLNR (3567).