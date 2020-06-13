Makiki nursing home employee tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member at a Makiki nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus, the fourth case of the virus at a long-term care facility in a week on Oahu.

Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reported today that a staff member tested positive on Friday after developing symptoms of the disease at the end of their shift on Wednesday. The employee was tested Thursday, and a positive result came back the following day.

The nursing home said the employee hasn’t worked since Wednesday and has been self-isolating at home.

All residents in the unit where the staff member worked as well as direct caregivers to those residents were tested on Friday and all of the tests have so far come back negative, the center said. Results for five staff members are still outstanding.

The center, located at 1677 Pensacola St., said all staff are screened before entering the facility and are sent home and tested if they report any symptoms of the virus.

This is the second case at the facility. In March, another staff member tested positive for the virus and has since recovered and tested negative.

The center says it is strictly limiting access to the building and currently only allowing essential visitors or vendors. It is also working with the state Health Department on further testing.

“Our top priority remains the safety of staff, residents, and visitors,” the facility said on its webpage. “This includes making sure all of our employees and staff throughout the facility understand how to protect themselves and the residents in their care.”

A week ago, the Health Department reported two employees at Kalakaua Gardens and one worker at Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for the virus.

State health officials have expressed concern about COVID-19 appearing in nursing homes because of the congregate nature of the facilities and their vulnerable population, leaving the homes at higher risk of being affected by the disease.