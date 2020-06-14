Man hospitalized after Kalihi shooting

Police were searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kalihi left one man injured.
Police said officers responded to gunshots about 12:50 p.m. Saturday and found spent bullet casings and blood in the area, but no victims or suspects.
The victim, a 31-year-old man, was later found at the Queen’s Medical Center. The suspect was not located.
Police opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.
