Man, 71, robbed at gunpoint in Manoa

Police were searching for a male suspect after a 71-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning in Manoa.
Police said the gunman brandished the firearm about 11:10 a.m., then pushed the victim to the ground.
The gunman then took the victim’s belongings and fled in a vehicle.
Police opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
