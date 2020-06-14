comscore Man, 71, robbed at gunpoint in Manoa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 71, robbed at gunpoint in Manoa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • June 14, 2020
  • Updated 12:17 am

Police were searching for a male suspect after a 71-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning in Manoa.

Police said the gunman brandished the firearm about 11:10 a.m., then pushed the victim to the ground.

The gunman then took the victim’s belongings and fled in a vehicle.

Police opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

