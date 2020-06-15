8 new coronavirus cases raise Hawaii’s statewide total to 736

Hawaii recorded eight new coronavirus cases today, raising the statewide total infections since the start of the outbreak to 736, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases are all on Oahu and Lt. Josh Green said that all of the new cases are the result of community spread.

As of today, 89 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 630 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. One new release case was reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 85% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 501 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 82 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 91 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations on reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 90 hospitalizations in the state, 66 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 61,474 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive.

Hawaii has seen a small upsurge in cases in June after a relatively mild May. The Health Department reported 15 new cases Friday and 17 on Saturday — the first time the state’s daily count was in double digits since mid-April.

