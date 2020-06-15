Hawaii County police warn of cellphone scams sent via text messages

Hawaii County police are warning the public of cellphone scams involving text messages regarding their account bill.

The suspect or suspects are sending text messages purporting to be a telecommunications company such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint.

The bogus texts say their payment has been blocked and to call them 1-888-312-6806.

(These fake text messages are not limited to Hawaii island.)

Callers are asked to provide personal information.

Police remind the public never to provide personal information over the phone or online to anyone whose identity has not been verified.

Such personal information as date of birth, social security number, credit card information, bank account information should not be given out.

Hawaii County police urge Hawaii island residents: “If you believe you are contacted by a person involved in a scam, either by phone or via the internet, please call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 to report the activity.