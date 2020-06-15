Woman, 29, charged with attempted murder on Hawaii island

Hawaii County police charged a 29-year-old woman today with attempted murder for allegedly striking a moped and its two riders Saturday morning.

After conferring with prosecutors, detectives charged Keola Kama with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal property damage, and driving without a license and motor vehicle insurance.

Police said witnesses reported that Kama, the driver of a silver four-door Acura sedan, struck a moped and its two riders on Kuakini Highway fronting the entrance to Old Kona Airport.

The crash shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday left the 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman in critical condition.

Police found the victims on the east shoulder of Kuakini Highway.

Kama’s bail was set at $215,500.