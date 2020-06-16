4 new coronavirus cases raise Hawaii’s statewide total to 740; 7 people released from isolation

Hawaii recorded four new coronavirus cases today, raising the statewide total infections since the start of the outbreak to 740, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases are all on Oahu.

The state’s count of new COVID-19 cases so far in June has already doubled the total new cases recorded in May.

As of today, 86 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 637 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Seven new release cases on Oahu were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 86% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 423 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. The Big Island has one active infection, while Kauai continues to have none and has not seen a new infection in over two months.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 505 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 82 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 92 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 91 hospitalizations in the state, 67 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 63,243 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,215 new test results in today’s tally.

Hawaii has seen an upsurge in cases in June after a relatively mild May. So far this month, Hawaii has reported 91 new confirmed cases, compared with 45 for all of May.

On Monday, Department of Health director Bruce Anderson said a patient tested positive for the coronavirus at Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Makiki, the first nursing home patient or assisted living resident known to have contracted the infection. It was the fourth infection at a long-term care facility this month, but the previous cases were employees.

