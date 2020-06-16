Police investigation closes H-1 lanes in both directions in Ewa

All lanes of the H-1 freeway, eastbound and westbound, have been closed in Ewa due to a motor vehicle investigation.

The eastbound lanes have been closed by Kualakai Parkway and the westbound lanes have been closed by the Ewa offramp.

The Honolulu Police Department tweeted the first closure notice at 5:15 a.m. today.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.