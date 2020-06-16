Rescue crews to resume search for missing person off old Kona Airport

Hawaii County firefighters are expected to resume a search today for a missing person who was last seen walking on the shoreline with dive fins off the old Kona Airport Monday.

Seven units including a rescue boat and helicopter responded to a report of the missing person shortly before 3 p.m.

Surveillance video in the area showed the person last seen walking on the shoreline at about 9 a.m. Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter assisted in the search in waters off the Old Kona Airport to no avail.

Rescue crews suspended their search at sunset.