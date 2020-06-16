Rescue crews to resume search for missing person off old Kona Airport

Hawaii County firefighters are expected to resume a search today for a missing person who was last seen walking on the shoreline with dive fins off the old Kona Airport Monday.
Seven units including a rescue boat and helicopter responded to a report of the missing person shortly before 3 p.m.
Surveillance video in the area showed the person last seen walking on the shoreline at about 9 a.m. Monday.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter assisted in the search in waters off the Old Kona Airport to no avail.
Rescue crews suspended their search at sunset.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.