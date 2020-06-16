Former University of Hawaii kicker Jason Elam a College Hall of Fame candidate

Jason Elam, an All-American placekicker for the University of Hawaii in the 1980s and ’90s, is on the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame list of candidates released today.

Ballots were sent out today and voting will run through July for the class of 2021.

If elected, Elam would become the first UH player in the 1,027-member Hall of Fame.

“He’s just incredibly deserving,” said Bob Wagner, UH’s head coach (1987-95) at the time. “He could have been All-American as a placekicker and as a punter and is a real high character guy.”

Elam was a first-team All-America pick in the Rainbow Warriors 1992 Holiday Bowl championship season and earned second team honors in 1989 and ’91.

When he left UH for the NFL as a third round pick of Denver in the 1993 draft, Elam was second in field goals (79) and third in scoring (395) in NCAA history.

He converted on 79 of 100 career field-goal attempt, including a school-record 56-yarder against Brigham Young in 1992. At one point he made good on 91 consecutive extra-point attempts.

He played 17 seasons in the NFL, 15 with the Denver Broncos and two with the Atlanta Falcons. He was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Honor.