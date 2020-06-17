Hawaii sees 5 new coronavirus cases as statewide total climbs to 744

Hawaii recorded five new coronavirus cases today, as the statewide total infections since the start of the outbreak climbs to 744, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases include four on Oahu and one on the Big Island.

One Oahu case was also removed from the statewide count “as a result of updated testing information,” officials said.

The state’s count of new COVID-19 cases so far in June has already doubled the total new cases recorded in May.

As of today, 88 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 639 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Two new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 86% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 508 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 83 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 95 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Of the more than 63,243 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive.

Hawaii has seen an upsurge in cases in June after a relatively mild May. So far this month, Hawaii has reported 96 new confirmed cases, compared with 45 for all of May.

>> RELATED STORY: Lifting of interisland quarantine brings slight boost to Hawaii’s tourism industry