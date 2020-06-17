Man is killed in 2-truck crash on H-1 in Kapolei

A 46-year-old man was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Kapolei early Tuesday, and an off-duty deputy sheriff suffered serious injuries after a sedan hit him when the deputy pulled over to render aid.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 46-year-old man as Ioane Tafaovale of Waianae.

Police said a white delivery truck operated by a man later identified as Tafaovale was traveling eastbound on the H-1 freeway when the truck and a silver 2001 Chevy pickup truck operated by a 37-year-old man collided shortly before 5 a.m.

Tafaovale lost control and struck a center median. Upon impact he was thrown onto the westbound lanes of the freeway where multiple vehicles struck him.

Police said the delivery truck continued on and slammed into a light pole.

The off-duty deputy sheriff, identified by the state Department of Public Safety as Albert Rosario, 37, pulled over to render aid to Tafaovale when a vehicle described as a silver sedan struck Rosario and fled the scene.

Emergency Medical Services treated the deputy and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

Tafaovale was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crashes.

Officers shut down the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Kualakai Parkway and the westbound lanes by the Ewa offramp for more than two hours to investigate.

This is the 22nd traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared with 28 at the same time last year.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on the crashes may call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413 or Crime­Stoppers at 961-8300.