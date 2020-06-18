Breezy trades to continue through weekend

The breezy trades are expected to continue through this weekend, forecasters said, thanks to a high-pressure system to Hawaii’s northeast.

The National Weather Service said the trades should continue through at least Saturday, with little day-to-day variation in wind speed. Clouds and showers will continue to favor the windward and mauka side.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with scattered showers and highs from 84 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit. An area of increased moisture to the state’s east is expected to bring an uptick in showers this afternoon, especially to windward and mauka areas.

Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with lows from 69 to 74 degrees. Easterly winds of 15 to 20 mph continue through today and tonight.

The pattern is expected to continue heading into the weekend.

Surf remains below advisory levels — at 1 to 3 feet along north and west facing shores, and 3 to 5 feet along east and south shores — through Friday.

A moderate south swell is expected to continue through Friday morning, with a larger one expected to arrive Friday night and Saturday, and linger into Monday, with surf heights approaching advisory levels.

Early next week, trades are expected to decrease slightly, as the high weakens. Passing showers, however, will continue to favor windward and mauka areas.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, and the leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island, remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.