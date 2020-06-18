Honolulu police need your help identifying a suspect in Mililani Mauka robbery investigation

Honolulu police are asking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with a robbery investigation in Mililani Mauka.

Police said a suspect confronted a 41-year-old man in the parking lot of the Longs Drugs store in Mililani Mauka on Ainamkua Drive at about 10:20 p.m. on May 31 and punched the victim in the face.

The suspect then allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and fled in a dark-colored pickup truck in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance footage that shows the confrontation.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.