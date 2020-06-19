Breezy conditions for Father’s Day weekend, with surf rising on south shores

Breezy trades are expected to continue across Hawaii through Saturday, the first day of summer, forecasters said, with a slight decrease Sunday into early next week, while surf bumps up over Father’s Day weekend.

The National Weather Service expects east winds of 10 to 15 mph until a combination of systems disrupts that flow during the second half of the weekend. Clouds and passing showers, meanwhile, will favor windward and mauka areas, while the leeward side should mostly remain dry.

The 2020 summer solstice — or the longest day — takes place on Saturday for the Northern Hemisphere, marking the first official day of summer.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with scattered showers and highs from 84 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s lows are from 69 to 74 degrees.

A south-southwest swell will build late today, and produce surf around advisory levels Saturday and Sunday as it peaks. Surf along south shores at 3 to 5 feet today is expected to bump up to 5 to 8 feet Saturday.

Surf along east shores will remain 3 to 5 feet through Saturday, with rough surf due to trades, while surf along west shores at 2 to 3 feet today will rise to 4 to 6 feet Saturday.

Small summertime surf will prevail on north shores, which remain at 1 to 3 feet through Saturday.

On Thursday, meanwhile, a high of 92 degrees at Kahului matched a previous record set in 2019.

So far this month, there have been two record highs, and four matches, set in Kahului and Hilo.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, and leeward and southwest waters of Hawaii island remains in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday.