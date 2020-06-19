State Sen. Breene Harimoto dies after bout with cancer

State Sen. Breene Harimoto died Thursday night following a five-year battle — first with pancreatic cancer and then lung cancer — that did not keep from continuing to serve his Pearl Harbor-Pearl City-Aiea district up through the first part of this year’s session.

He was 66.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the Senate confirmed his death this morning.

“Breene Harimoto was one of the kindest people I have ever known, a man who truly cared about others,” said Senate President Kouchi, in a statement. “He served his constituents with honor and treated everyone around him with kindness and respect. His legacy of public service will continue to benefit the people of Hawai‘i for many years to come. On behalf of the Hawai‘i Senate ohana, we offer our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, and his children and grandchildren.”

Harimoto, a Democrat, was first elected to the Senate in 2014 after serving four years in the Honolulu City Council. Prior to that, he was a member and one-time chairman of the then-elected state Board of Education.

“Breene was the most gentle man I ever met,” said Caldwell, with whom Harimoto was often allied with politically. “I have not seen anyone with the standards that he lived his life by — a very spiritual person, a very ethical person.”

This session, Harimoto sponsored a bill to prohibit government employees found guilty of a felony from receiving their pensions.

And despite his soft-spoken demeanor, Harimoto wasn’t shy to speak his mind, even if it would make him politically unpopular or put him in the political doghouse.

He supported the Thirty Meter Telescope. In 2018, he was one of only two people on the 25-member who voted against medically assisted death, citing his faith as he was battling cancer.

Constantly at odds with former City Council Chairman Ernie Martin, Harimoto would often be the lone “no” on votes he argued were being done for political expediency.

Harimoto was also among the hardest-working politicians. Reporters would see him sitting quietly in a corner taking in discussions at night-time neighborhood board meetings outside his district.

Harimoto worked the beginning part of this year’s legislative session but was too ill to participate by Zoom when lawmakers reconvened last month.

Outside of work, Harimoto was the executive director of the nonprofit Pearl City Foundation/Momilani Community Center.

He was a one-time information technology professional.

Harimoto was a life-long Pearl City resident. He is survived by his wife Cheryl. Both graduated from Waipahu High School and the University of Hawaii at Manoa. They have three adult children and three grandchildren.

Services are pending.