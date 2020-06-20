Lihue man, 60, dies after truck slams into his convertible in Kauai crash

A 60-year-old Lihue man was killed Friday when a woman driving a pickup crossed the centerline and slammed into the man’s oncoming convertible in Koloa, Kauai police said.

The crash happened about 12:50 p.m. on Kaumualii Highway near the Maluhia Road junction as the man was driving a 2000 two-door Porsche convertible in the westbound direction of the highway.

Police said a 48-year-old Kapaa woman who was driving a 2015 Nissan pickup crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the man. The man died of his injuries, police said.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police withheld the man’s identity, pending notification of next of kin.

Police asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call officer Shawn Hanna at 808-241-1615.

This was Kauai’s third traffic fatality of the year.