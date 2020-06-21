Hawaii visitor arrivals average about 500 for the past week

More than 1,600 passengers arrived in Hawaii on Saturday, with nearly 500 of them visitors, the Hawaii Tourism Authority said today.

Of the 489 visitors, Oahu received 400 of them, while 50 went to Hawaii island, 24 landed on Maui, and 15 were bound for Kauai. The total passengers included 442 returning residents.

The 1,612 travelers who arrived were a small amount compared to the 35,000 passengers who were arriving daily at this time last year.

Visitor arrivals have been waxing and waning since Gov. David Ige ordered a mandatory 2-week quarantine for passengers arriving from out of state that began on March 26. The quarantine was issued to depress tourism and slow the spread of the coronavirus in the islands.

Since April, daily visitor arrivals have slowly been creeping up from under a hundred that month to a peak of 667 on June 7.

The quarantine is set to expire at the end of July.

Of the Oahu visitors who arrived Saturday, 72% answered on a mandatory state travel declaration form that they were coming to Hawaii to visit family and friends. Three percent said they were relocating to Hawaii, 6% said they were coming for business, and 11% said they were coming solely for vacation.

Twenty five visitors didn’t answer the question, and the rest cited multiple reasons for traveling to the islands.