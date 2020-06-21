comscore Man charged in connection with incident that left woman burned, beaten in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man charged in connection with incident that left woman burned, beaten in Kapolei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • June 21, 2020
  • Updated 12:15 am

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attack on a woman who was found unconscious, injured, and burned on a roadway in Kapolei.

Larry Junior Shanks was charged this weekend with second-degree attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million.

Police said the 31-year-old woman was found unconscious on an unimproved roadway near Coral Sea Road about 8:30 a.m. Friday. Police said she had burns to her body and also appeared to have been assaulted. The injuries apparently took place sometime between 3 p.m. Thursday and when she was found Friday, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Shanks was arrested at the main police station on South Beretania Street after midnight Saturday.

Police said the relationship between Shanks and the woman, if there was any, was unknown.

