Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus cases; statewide total now at 816

Hawaii recorded four new coronavirus cases today, as the statewide total of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 816, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Health officials said they also removed two cases from the statewide total as a result of “updated information.”

Today’s new cases were on Oahu.

As of today, 130 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 651 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Eighteen new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 568 on Oahu, 122 in Maui County, 85 on Hawaii island, and 29 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 99 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Of the more than 68,711 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 851 new test results in today’s tally.

