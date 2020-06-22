Hawaii visitor arrivals dip below 400 for first time this month

After having averaged 500 in the past week, the number of visitors arriving to Hawaii by air dipped to 361 on Sunday, according to the latest numbers from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

A total of 1,492 air passengers arrived on Sunday, including a total of 509 returning residents, 361 visitors, and 162 military members.

Another 136 were flight crew members, 135 were in transit and 55 planned to relocate to Hawaii.

It was the first time the number dipped below 400 for the entire month of June, when the number of visitors peaked to 667 on June 7.

Despite the state’s mandatory, 14-day self-quarantine, which Gov. David Ige issued on March 26 for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, hundreds of visitors have been flying here, with the numbers ramping up over the months.

The mandatory self-quarantine for trans-Pacific visitors has been extended through July 31, while the quarantine order for interisland travelers was lifted last Tuesday. The numbers shared by HTA do not include interisland travelers.

The numbers are nowhere close to the approximately 30,000 a day that arrived by air in Hawaii at the same time last year, including both residents and visitors.

Many legislative leaders have been urging the state to lift the quarantine sooner to bring tourism, considered the state’s primary economic engine, sooner, in order to revitalize the economy as county mayors allow businesses to reopen.

Since March 1, more than 240,000 unemployment claims — or more than a third of Hawaii’s labor force — have been filed in the state, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

A recent report by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization found that all major industries have made significant cutbacks since early April, and that the consequences of pandemic-related shutdowns span all industries. In Honolulu County, unemployment claims have been filed across all sectors.

The hardest hit are tied to the visitor and food service industries, but those in construction, manufacturing, real estate, professional sciences and technical services, as well as health and social assistance, arts, entertainment and recreation have been hit, as well.

Of the passengers that flew in on Sunday, the majority of returning residents, 420, as well as visitors, 286, flew to Oahu.

On their declaration forms, which the HTA distributes to air passengers on incoming flights, the majority of Oahu visitors, 205, said they were visiting friends and family, and 21 said they were on vacation.