Honolulu police investigating stabbing in Iwilei

Detectives are investigating a stabbing in Iwilei tonight.
Emergency Medical Services reported a 62-year-old man was apparently stabbed.
Paramedics responded to a 7:40 p.m. call at 345 N. Nimitz Highway.
The man had what appeared to be stab wounds to the back of his head and his left hand.
They treated the man and transported him by ambulance in serious condition to a hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.