Honolulu police investigating stabbing in Iwilei

Detectives are investigating a stabbing in Iwilei tonight.

Emergency Medical Services reported a 62-year-old man was apparently stabbed.

Paramedics responded to a 7:40 p.m. call at 345 N. Nimitz Highway.

The man had what appeared to be stab wounds to the back of his head and his left hand.

They treated the man and transported him by ambulance in serious condition to a hospital.