Kahului starts summer with record high temperature; trades expected to return by Wednesday night

A record high was set in Kahului, Maui, on the first day of summer in Hawaii, breaking the previous record set 51 years ago.

The National Weather Service reported a record high of 92 degrees was set at Kahului on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 91 set in 1969. So far this month, a total of three record highs have been recorded in Kahului, along with three matches.

One other record match of 87 degrees was recorded in Hilo on June 8.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with scattered afternoon showers and highs from 84 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy, with lows from 69 to 74 degrees. East winds of about 15 mph continue today and tonight.

The current south swell will be lowering over the next few days, with surf dropping to background levels by Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores at 3 to 5 feet today will drop to 2 to 4 feet Tuesday.

Surf along east and west facing shores at 2 to 4 feet today will drop 1 to 3 feet Tuesday. Surf along north facing shores will remain 2 feet or less through Tuesday.

On the horizon, a low pressure system south and southeast of New Zealand is expected to send a pair of south-southwest swells to Hawaii by Friday, bringing above average surf over the weekend and possibly reaching advisory levels by Sunday.

Forecasters, meanwhile expect light to moderate trades to continue over the isles through the middle of the week before strengthening again Wednesday night. The trades should strengthen from east to west across the state, bringing moderate to locally breezy conditions statewide by Thursday and into the weekend.

An increase in showers is expected along with the return of stronger trades, favoring windward and mauka areas.

Forecasters also note that scattered, broken high clouds will continue to stream over the isles, but are expected to make an exit on Friday as the jet stream carrying them heads further north.