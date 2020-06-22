Off the News: Bigger problems than Sherwoods

Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s decision to ax the proposed sports field at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park — aka “Sherwood Forest” — was a practical one. Really, though, was there any other decision to make?

Budgets are going to be more than tight into the foreseeable future. Though the project already was whittled back to a $1.34 million field and parking lot, down from the initial $32 million sports complex, that’s still real money. There are other things to buy that don’t have a group of passionate protesters arrayed against it, as “Sherwoods” has.

Art museum reopens next month

Last Friday, indoor attractions on Oahu, like movie theaters and bowling alleys, got the OK to reopen, with certain health and safety restrictions.

One attraction, the venerable Honolulu Museum of Art, has chosen not to open until July 16. But it will be worth the wait, especially with new evening hours.

On display is a traveling exhibit, “30 Americans,” which speaks to the nation’s African American culture at a crucial time in our history. It has been extended through Sept. 6. But there are other benefits, too. Fine art, properly displayed in the quiet calm of a museum, has a unique power to elevate, inspire and soothe the human spirit — good medicine these days.