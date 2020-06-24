WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses trans-Pacific travel to Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige is holding a livestreamed press conference at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 2:30 p.m. to discuss trans-Pacific travel to Hawaii.

Other expected speakers are:

>> Lt. Gov. Josh Green

>> Senate President Ron Kouchi

>> Speaker of the House Scott Saiki

>> Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino

>> Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell

>> Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson

The Star-Advertiser previously reported that Ige was close to announcing a trans-Pacific coronavirus testing protocol and loosened quarantine rules.

Watch the video from Ige’s Facebook page above.