WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses trans-Pacific travel to Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
Gov. David Ige is holding a livestreamed press conference at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 2:30 p.m. to discuss trans-Pacific travel to Hawaii.

Other expected speakers are:

>> Lt. Gov. Josh Green

>> Senate President Ron Kouchi

>> Speaker of the House Scott Saiki

>> Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino

>> Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell

>> Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson

The Star-Advertiser previously reported that Ige was close to announcing a trans-Pacific coronavirus testing protocol and loosened quarantine rules.

Watch the video from Ige’s Facebook page above.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

