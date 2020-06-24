WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses trans-Pacific travel to Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Gov. David Ige is holding a livestreamed press conference at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 2:30 p.m. to discuss trans-Pacific travel to Hawaii.
Other expected speakers are:
>> Lt. Gov. Josh Green
>> Senate President Ron Kouchi
>> Speaker of the House Scott Saiki
>> Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino
>> Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell
>> Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson
The Star-Advertiser previously reported that Ige was close to announcing a trans-Pacific coronavirus testing protocol and loosened quarantine rules.
Watch the video from Ige’s Facebook page above.
