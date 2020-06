WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses trans-Pacific travel to Hawaii

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

The Star-Advertiser previously reported that Ige was close to announcing a trans-Pacific coronavirus testing protocol and loosened quarantine rules .

Gov. David Ige is holding a livestreamed press conference at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 2:30 p.m. to discuss trans-Pacific travel to Hawaii.

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service