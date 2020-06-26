Free COVID-19 testing to be offered Saturday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

The city will support another drive-thru COVID-19 testing event this weekend at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex in Waipahu.

The Premier Medical Group Hawaii will offer the tests for free for those without insurance from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Testing will be conducted via a nose swab, as with previous testing events.

All who attend will first be screened and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. An attending physician will determine who should be tested. All who are tested should follow the state Health Department’s protocol.

The parking lot at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex will be closed until 3 p.m. to allow for the breakdown of tents and clearing of cones and barriers.

More information is available by calling Premier Medical Group Hawaii at 304-8816 or 367-6020.