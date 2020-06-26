Honolulu Zoo welcomes 2 giraffes

The Honolulu Zoo has two new arrivals from the mainland — and, yes, they had to go through quarantine.

Neelix and Sandi, a pair of reticulated giraffes, finished their 30 days in quarantine after being transferred from the Albuquerque Biological Park in New Mexico, according to a news release. Zoo staff are now working on acclimating the pair to their new home in the Waikiki zoo’s African Savanna exhibit, where they will join Squirt, a fellow giraffe already in residence.

“These two giraffes are the first large mammals we’ve brought in since getting accredited,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos in the release. “Their successful transport shows the strength of the Honolulu Zoo team, and we hope to be bringing in more animals in the near future.”

Neelix, a male, was born Jan. 6, 2019, and Sandi, a female, will celebrate her first birthday July 5.

Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world and have an average life expectancy of approximately 20 years in the wild and approximately 25 years in captivity. Males can reach a height of 16 to 18 feet while females are somewhat smaller at 14 to 16 feet.

Reticulated giraffes are listed as “endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. They are known for their large, brown spots against a cream-colored background. Males are darker than females.

The giraffes and zebras can be seen in the African Savanna exhibit during the zoo’s modified hours of 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.