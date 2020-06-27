Daily visitor arrival count in Hawaii drops to lowest in nearly a month

On Friday, the fewest number of visitors — just over 330 — came to Hawaii since May 28, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Those 333 visitors represent about 26% of the nearly 1,273 arrivals and the largest category of people who came to the islands. Returning residents make up the next largest group with 324 people.

The number of daily visitors peaked June 7, as 667 people flew into Hawaii that day. That number appeared to grow steadily for two weeks until the June 7 peak, but since then the daily number of visitors has dropped, and the growth in visitors is not as apparent — if it exists at all.

It’s not clear if that drop is related to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases Hawaii has experienced, but the numbers appear to overlap.

There were nine COVID-19 cases reported on June 5, which at the time represented the highest jump in new cases reported in one day since April 18. There have been 224 total COVID-19 new cases since June 5, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

There were 46 total confirmed cases in May.

Friday’s 1,273 total arrivals represent the lowest since June 12.

Most of the visitors and total arrivals landed on Oahu. Of the 1,160 arrivals, 290 were visitors and 288 were returning residents.

On Maui, there were 68 arrivals Friday. Of those, 26 were visitors and 28 were residents.

There were 45 total people who flew into Kauai. Only eight were residents, while 11 were visitors.

There were no arrivals to Big Island Friday.

Across the islands there were 68 people who came to Hawaii Friday to move. On Oahu, 55 people said they were relocating. There were two people who were moving to Maui and 11 people moving to Kauai.