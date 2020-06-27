Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus cases as statewide total reaches 872

Hawaii recorded six new coronavirus cases today as the statewide total of infections since the start of the outbreak climbed to 872, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases included 5 on Oahu and 1 on Kauai.

As of today, 140 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 714 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Nine new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 81% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll is now at 18 after an elderly Honolulu man died, becoming the first case in nearly two months, state officials announced Friday night. Twelve of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 613 on Oahu, 122 in Maui County, 86 on Hawaii island, and 35 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 16 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 110 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 110 hospitalizations in the state, 81 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, two on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 497 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. The Big Island has two active infections, while Kauai has 13.

Of the more than 75,478 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive.

After a relatively mild May with only 46 new cases reported, Hawaii has reported 228 new confirmed cases so far this month.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated.