Police investigating after crash closes Salt Lake Boulevard near Aloha Stadium

Police closed Salt Lake Boulevard near Aloha Stadium this morning to investigate a traffic crash.

Police reported the closure near the intersection with Kamehameha Highway about 6:10 a.m. The road was still closed about two hours later.

At about the same time as the crash, a report came in of a person with injuries in the area, police said. It was not immediately clear whether the injured person was involved in the traffic incident.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services this morning reported treating a man, about 72 years old, with head injuries and taking him to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

EMS said the man was found in cardiac arrest with head trauma near Salt Lake Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway about 5:30 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s injuries were unknown and the case was under investigation, EMS said.