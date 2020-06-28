Kapaa man dies while hiking Na Pali Coast

A 41-year-old Kapaa man died today while hiking the Kalalau Trail, becoming the second death on the Na Pali Coast since Friday.

The man’s identity was not released.

About 7:40 a.m., Kauai firefighters responded to a report of a man collapsing on the trail about 200 yards from Kee Beach, Kauai police said.

Firefighters hiked in and began CPR and other advanced resuscitation efforts on the unresponsive man, but he could not be revived, Kauai officials said.

He was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m.

Officials said no foul play was suspected, and an autopsy was scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.

About 3 p.m. Friday, police and firefighters responded to a woman who was found unresponsive in Kalalau Valley Stream waters near the coastline.

Firefighters on a helicopter spotted the woman about 40 to 50 yards from shore. She was taken to Wilcox Memorial where she was pronounced dead.