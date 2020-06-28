Man charged in Aiea robbery of 2 women

A 26-year-old man was charged this weekend with a robbery involving two women in Aiea.
Alexander Arruda was charged Saturday with second-degree robbery. His bail was set at $25,000.
Police said Arruda approached a vehicle about 8:30 a.m. Thursday and took items from it while a 50-year-old woman was sitting inside. The woman tried to stop him and her 27-year-old daughter tried to intervene when Arruda assaulted them both, police said.
He fled, but was arrested about an hour later at Pearlridge Center.
