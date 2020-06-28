Woman charged with beating boyfriend with metal pipe

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting her boyfriend with a metal pipe in Makiki.
Police said the woman attacked her 33-year-old boyfriend at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
She was arrested Friday morning at a condo on Kinau Street.
Police said she was charged Friday afternoon with abuse of a family or household member. Her bail was set at $2,000.
