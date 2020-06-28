Teen robbed of moped at gunpoint in Waianae

A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday after a robbery of a moped in Waianae.
Police said the man threatened a 17-year-old boy with a pistol about 3:20 p.m., then took his property and moped.
Officers located the suspect about an hour later and arrested him for investigation of first-degree robbery.
