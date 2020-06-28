Las Vegas Advisor: Nevada changes stance on wearing masks in casinos

If you’re coming to town, you’d better pack a mask. After the casinos reopened with no requirements that patrons wear masks, the rules are changing. Last week Nevada’s governor mandated that masks must be worn by table-game players at all casinos. Caesars Entertainment took it a step further, announcing that all guests at its properties nationwide must wear facial coverings at all times, except when they’re drinking and/or eating. Patrons who don’t comply will be asked to leave. As of now, none of the other casinos require masks away from the table games.

No kids: When it opens on Oct. 28, downtown’s Circa casino will be adults only. If the policy holds, Circa will be the only Las Vegas casino to completely bar those under the drinking age. Bellagio opened in 1998 with a no-kids policy, but the restriction was quickly lifted.

Big names cancel: Summer residencies that were in place for Cher, Lady Gaga and Keith Urban have all been canceled. Neither Cher nor Lady Gaga have any Las Vegas shows scheduled currently and aren’t expected to appear until 2021 at the earliest. Keith Urban is still scheduled to play previously announced dates in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Nov. 20-21.

Poker returns: One surprise in the casinos has been the number of poker rooms that have reopened. Rooms are open at Caesars Palace, Bellagio, Venetian, Orleans, South Point and Sahara. The games were originally mandated to be four players max, but that rule has been relaxed to allow five players at most games and six at Bellagio, where plexiglass dividers separate the players.

Question: Can you update the list of Las Vegas casinos that are still not open?

Answer: The following casinos remain closed: Mirage, Park MGM, Bally’s, The Cromwell, Planet Hollywood, Rio, Tropicana, OYO, Palms, Texas Station, Main Street Station and Eureka. Also closed are Fiesta Rancho and Silver Nugget in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson, Eldorado and Skyline in Henderson.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.