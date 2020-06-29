WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State House subcommittee on COVID-19 meets at State Capitol

The Hawaii State House Select Subcommittee on COVID-19 will reconvene today at the Hawaii State Capitol to hear status updates on public health recovery and Hawaii’s economic outlook.
Members of the House’s Tourism, Housing and Homeless, CARES Act, and Agriculture & Food subcommittees are scheduled to give reports.
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. today at the Capitol; the proceedings, however are closed to the public.
To watch the meeting live, see the video above or click here to watch via ‘Olelo.
